Russian forces disable 118 military facilities in Ukraine: Defense Ministry

Konashenkov confirmed the Russian control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, noting that soldiers of both sides have agreed to jointly protect the power units and the sarcophagus.



The radioactive background in the area of the nuclear power plant is normal, he said.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's armed forces to "treat Ukrainian troops with respect" and create safety corridors for those servicemen who "have laid down their arms," according to the Spokesman.