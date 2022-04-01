Russian forces leaving Chernobyl plant, Ukraine tells IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that it had been informed by Ukraine that Russian forces that had been in control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were leaving the facility and had "in writing, transferred control" of the plant to Ukrainian personnel.



Ukraine said two convoys of Russian forces had left the Chernobyl plant and moved toward Belarus and a third convoy had left the city of Slavutych, where many of the facility's staff live, and moved toward Belarus, the IAEA said in a statement on Thursday.



The remaining Russian forces at the Chernobyl site were also presumed to be preparing to leave, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.