Russian forces release Ukrainian Mayor

Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol who was allegedly abducted by Russian forces on March 11, has been released from captivity, according to Ukrainian government officials.



The development was confirmed on Wednesday by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, reports the Ukrayinska Pravda.



Tymoshenko said that a "special operation" to release Fedorov from Russian captivity had concluded.



Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, said after Fedorov was released, he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.



But Yermak did not provide any details of the conversation.