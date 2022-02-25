Russian forces seize control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a 'fierce battle'

Meanwhile Turkey reported that one of its ships had been hit by a 'bomb' off the coast of Odessa, where fighting is also going on. Turkey is a member of NATO, underlining fears that the war in Ukraine could quickly spread in other states and spark an all-out conflict in Europe.



Elsewhere, Kiev ordered civilians into bomb shelters and declared a curfew amid fears that Russia is about to strike the Ukrainian capital as Kiev's troops lost control of a key airfield around 15 miles away. Russian forces had attacked it with around two dozen attack helicopters earlier on Thursday, four of which are thought to have been shot down, Daily Mail reported.