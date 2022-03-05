'Russian military will use Chernobyl, Zaporizhzhya to deploy weapons so that Ukraine can't strike back'

None of Ukraine's nuclear power plants (like any other nuclear power plant in the world) is designed to be at the epicenter of hostilities, and radioactive releases from missiles into existing nuclear power plants may exceed emissions from Chernobyl and Fukushima.



In the worst case, the reactor and cooling system may be destroyed. Under such a scenario, radioactive releases could render much of the European continent uninhabitable for at least many decades and hundreds and hundreds of kilometers away, Demchenkov said.



The accident at the Zaporizhzhya NPP will be 6-10 times stronger in consequences than the Chernobyl NPP. This is a threat not only to Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, but also to European countries, he said.