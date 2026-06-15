Russian missile and drone barrage damages Kyiv's UNESCO heritage monastery, kills 9

A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight damaged the Dormition Cathedral at Kyiv's Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and killed at least nine people across the country, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

The attack struck multiple locations in the Ukrainian capital and other regions, with four people reported killed in Kyiv and five more in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the strike on the historic monastery complex as one of the most serious attacks on Christian cultural heritage since the start of the war.

“One of Russia's most serious crimes against Christian culture to date,” Zelenskyy said, while calling on leaders attending the G7 summit in France to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

The Dormition Cathedral, one of Ukraine's most significant religious landmarks, caught fire following the strike. Images from the site showed firefighters battling flames as smoke rose above the monastery complex.

Russia denied targeting the cathedral and claimed the damage had been caused by a US-made Patriot air defence missile.