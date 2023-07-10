Russian president Putin held secret talks with Wagner chief Prigozhin in Kremlin on July 1

Since the alleged meeting, Prigozhin appears to be remaining in Russia rather than forced into exile in neighbouring Belarus as seemed his fate earlier.

The claims about a sensational head-to-head between Putin and Prigozhin come amid a chilling separate theory that the Wagner boss may be tasked with using his armed force to assassinate Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky — and 'bring his head' to the Kremlin, Daily Mail reported.

Prigozhin may seek to carry out 'some great atrocity for the benefit of Russia' to work his way back in with the Putin regime after his armed revolt aimed at toppling Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Defence Staff Valery Gerasimov, said one of Moscow's most-respected editors, Nobel prize-winner Dmitry Muratov, Daily Mail reported.