Elsewhere in Ukraine, two people were reportedly killed in Russian attacks in the southern Zaporizhia region, according to the regional governor.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported that six people, including a child, were killed in a Ukrainian strike on a residential area in Russian-controlled Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

The escalation followed a separate incident on Friday, when two Russian missiles and a suspected drone reportedly entered southeastern Poland, a NATO member.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident as a deliberate provocation, raising questions about its timing as European countries conduct military exercises linked to preparations for a potential post-war security mission in Ukraine.

NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte condemned the reported violation of Polish airspace on Saturday, reaffirming the alliance's commitment to defending Polish territory.

The latest developments come as US President Donald Trump continues efforts to advance negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, Trump said on Friday that the Russian leader wanted to end the conflict through diplomacy.

However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed doubts about Moscow's willingness to compromise, telling reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he was less convinced than Washington that Putin was genuinely prepared to make concessions.

Russia continues to demand Ukraine's withdrawal from the entire eastern Donbas region, a condition Kyiv has firmly rejected.

Zelenskyy also reiterated Ukraine's ambition to join NATO. Meanwhile, Washington has discussed providing Kyiv with security guarantees modelled on the alliance's collective-defence commitments.

The proposed guarantees remain under discussion as diplomatic efforts continue to find a way to end the war and ensure Ukraine's long-term security.

With agency inputs