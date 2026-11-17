Ukraine damages Crimea Bridge in ‘unprecedented’ attack: Zelensky
The strike has damaged a key road and rail link between Russia and occupied Crimea, while Moscow has vowed to rebuild the bridge
Ukraine says it severely damaged the Crimean Bridge in a seven-stage operation.
Images show part of the bridge's road section and supporting arch collapsed into the water.
The damage could disrupt Russian military supplies to Crimea and occupied parts of Ukraine.
Ukraine has severely damaged the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as an "unprecedented operation" that had been planned over several weeks.
Images shared by Ukrainian officials on Tuesday showed a section of the bridge's road crossing and its supporting arch collapsed into the water, dealing a potential logistical and symbolic blow to Russia's war effort.
The Kremlin said the bridge would be rebuilt "better than before" and confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the attack. Putin has yet to comment.
Zelensky said the overnight strike was the result of a seven-stage operation involving the military and security services. Ukrainian forces had "gradually destroyed air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective", he said.
He added that the railway section running parallel to the road crossing had also been hit by a wave of drones. However, images showed that its supporting arch remained standing, while a Russian-backed official said some rail services were operating.
The Security Service of Ukraine said it had spent a month systematically suppressing Russian air defence systems. It added that the operation demonstrated that "no Russian defence systems can guarantee the safety of illegal objects occupied by the invaders".
The bridge was built by Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014 and was inaugurated by Putin in 2018. It provides a road and rail route for Russian troops and supplies travelling towards the front line.
Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the bridge but has so far been unable to permanently disable it. The latest damage appeared more extensive than in previous attacks, with a large section of the structure reportedly destroyed.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the bridge would be restored following the Ukrainian strikes and would be "even better than before". He also did not rule out the possibility that the attack was linked to Putin's upcoming visit to China.
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed structural damage and said it had opened a criminal case on terrorism charges over attacks by what it described as "Ukraine's armed formations".
The strike comes ahead of a meeting between Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday.
Russian strikes hit Kyiv
Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Kyiv overnight forced the closure of two major bridges over the Dnipro River, disrupting traffic across the Ukrainian capital.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Northern and Southern bridges had been closed after Russian strikes. He also reported damage to critical infrastructure, affecting heating and water supplies.
Some above-ground metro services were damaged, officials said, as civilians were advised to take shelter in civil defence facilities.
Eight major bridges connect the western and eastern parts of Kyiv across the Dnipro, and an estimated three million residents rely on them to travel across the city. The closure of the two crossings is expected to cause significant disruption.
Three people were injured in a Russian missile attack in the Cherkasy region, according to local officials.
Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had downed 2,256 Ukrainian drones, marking the second consecutive day of what it described as the largest Ukrainian drone attack since the war began.
Impact on Russian supply routes
The full impact of the damage to the Crimean Bridge remains unclear, but it could create significant transport and logistical challenges for Russian forces.
The collapse of the road section and damage to the railway crossing have disrupted Crimea's direct links with Russia, at least until repairs are completed.
Russia can still supply the peninsula through a land corridor running across the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. However, Ukraine has been targeting transport routes across northern Crimea, as well as bridges and other crossings near Chongar. These attacks have already caused difficulties in delivering fuel, other supplies and military cargo.
A ferry service across the Kerch Strait could partly compensate for the loss of the bridge, but its capacity is limited and it remains vulnerable to attacks. Russia could also supply Crimea by sea, although Ukrainian naval and aerial drones operate extensively in the area.
Debris from the bridge, particularly its large supporting arch, may also have obstructed the shipping channel. This could complicate the movement of larger vessels and disrupt ports in the Sea of Azov, including Mariupol and Berdiansk.
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Around one-fifth of Ukrainian territory is now under Russian occupation. Kyiv has rejected Putin's demand to surrender areas of the eastern Donbas that remain under Ukrainian control.