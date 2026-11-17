Ukraine says it severely damaged the Crimean Bridge in a seven-stage operation.

Images show part of the bridge's road section and supporting arch collapsed into the water.

The damage could disrupt Russian military supplies to Crimea and occupied parts of Ukraine.

Ukraine has severely damaged the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as an "unprecedented operation" that had been planned over several weeks.

Images shared by Ukrainian officials on Tuesday showed a section of the bridge's road crossing and its supporting arch collapsed into the water, dealing a potential logistical and symbolic blow to Russia's war effort.

The Kremlin said the bridge would be rebuilt "better than before" and confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the attack. Putin has yet to comment.

Zelensky said the overnight strike was the result of a seven-stage operation involving the military and security services. Ukrainian forces had "gradually destroyed air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective", he said.

He added that the railway section running parallel to the road crossing had also been hit by a wave of drones. However, images showed that its supporting arch remained standing, while a Russian-backed official said some rail services were operating.

The Security Service of Ukraine said it had spent a month systematically suppressing Russian air defence systems. It added that the operation demonstrated that "no Russian defence systems can guarantee the safety of illegal objects occupied by the invaders".

The bridge was built by Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014 and was inaugurated by Putin in 2018. It provides a road and rail route for Russian troops and supplies travelling towards the front line.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the bridge but has so far been unable to permanently disable it. The latest damage appeared more extensive than in previous attacks, with a large section of the structure reportedly destroyed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the bridge would be restored following the Ukrainian strikes and would be "even better than before". He also did not rule out the possibility that the attack was linked to Putin's upcoming visit to China.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed structural damage and said it had opened a criminal case on terrorism charges over attacks by what it described as "Ukraine's armed formations".

The strike comes ahead of a meeting between Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday.