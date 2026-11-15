Zelenskyy warns Starshield restrictions could weaken Ukraine's energy defences ahead of winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday warned that restrictions on the country's Starshield satellite communications system are hampering efforts to intercept Russian drones and could weaken defences around energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian interceptor drones continued to lose contact with their operators when flying at speeds above 161 kmph along the front line and over Russian-occupied territories. The communication failures were preventing them from pursuing Russian Shahed drones, he said.

Starshield, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is used by Ukraine for military communications. Zelenskyy urged the lifting of the restrictions, saying the protection of lives and energy infrastructure ahead of winter depended on it.

“The protection of lives and Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter depends on this,” he wrote on social media, adding that Ukraine's foreign ministry, defence ministry and presidential office had been instructed to work closely with the US government and SpaceX.

Zelenskyy had questioned the previous day whether the problem was technical, suggesting that the restrictions appeared to have been imposed by SpaceX. This came despite earlier assurances from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Starshield was more directly controlled by the US government.

Russian strikes damage Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Meanwhile, a Russian strike on the port city of Chornomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa region injured six people and damaged energy infrastructure, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Sunday.