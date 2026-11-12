US envoys go to meet Putin at Kremlin following Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

US envoys Witkoff and Kushner meet Putin after Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi yield prisoner-swap agreement.

Washington and Kyiv seek European representation in negotiations, but Moscow resists proposal.

Territorial disputes and post-war security guarantees remain major obstacles to peace settlement.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoys arrived at the Kremlin on Thursday, 12 November for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Washington sought to inject fresh momentum into peace efforts following two days of US-mediated negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law — had brokered the discussions in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. The talks marked the first direct engagement between Russian and Ukrainian officials in nine months, as efforts to secure a peace agreement remained deadlocked.

The negotiations concluded on Wednesday with an agreement in principle on a major prisoner exchange, although the exact number of detainees to be released is yet to be finalised.

There was, however, no visible breakthrough on ending nearly five years of large-scale hostilities, which began on 24 February 2022, following the initial outbreak of fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Kushner and Witkoff appeared keen to build on the limited progress in Abu Dhabi, travelling directly to Moscow for discussions with Putin. Kushner said one of the objectives of the meeting was to secure the Russian president’s approval for European representatives to participate in the negotiations, which also seek to address the continent’s wider security arrangements.

Washington and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want European countries to nominate a single representative to negotiate with Moscow.

Russia, however, remains opposed to European governments participating directly in the talks. Moscow accuses European countries, which have expressed deep concerns over Russia’s conduct and ambitions on the continent, of prolonging the conflict by providing Ukraine with financial assistance and military supplies.