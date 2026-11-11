Russia and Ukraine hold 2nd day of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi
The first direct meeting between the two delegations in nine months has focused on humanitarian issues, but neither side has signalled willingness to compromise on its core demands
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine held a second consecutive day of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, seeking ways to end a war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago.
Expectations of a breakthrough remain low, despite Washington's efforts to revive peace negotiations that have so far failed to produce significant results.
"We are starting the second day of negotiations," Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service and leader of Kyiv's delegation, said in a social media post.
The delegations met for four hours on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates capital, which was chosen as a neutral venue. The discussions, mediated by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, were scheduled to conclude later on Wednesday.
Umerov said the second day would begin with trilateral discussions involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States. Ukraine's delegation was also scheduled to meet European officials afterwards.
Although Moscow has opposed the direct involvement of European countries in the negotiations, representatives of European governments, the European Union and NATO were present in Abu Dhabi and held consultations with the Ukrainian delegation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Tuesday's discussions as "constructive and quite substantive". He said the talks focused largely on humanitarian issues, including possible prisoner exchanges, the return of Ukrainian civilians held in captivity and children taken from Ukraine.
Security guarantees were also discussed, he said. However, neither Moscow nor Kyiv has indicated a willingness to compromise on its principal demands.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as "very productive", while cautioning that reaching an agreement to end the war would take time.
The negotiations come amid changing political and military circumstances. The Trump administration faces the prospect of Democrats, who could press for greater US support for Ukraine, taking control of Congress in January following the midterm elections.
Russia's wartime economy is also under considerable strain, while Ukraine continues to face devastating Russian attacks on its power infrastructure.
Fighting has continued along the front line, where little territory has changed hands this year. Both countries have also intensified long-range missile and drone strikes.
Overnight, Russian attacks on the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the eastern city of Kharkiv wounded seven civilians and damaged property.
Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences had intercepted 627 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 150 over the region around St Petersburg.
Regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said the drones had triggered a fire at the port of Ust-Luga, one of Russia's main oil export facilities, injuring three workers.