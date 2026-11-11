Russia and Ukraine hold 2nd day of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine held a second consecutive day of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, seeking ways to end a war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago.

Expectations of a breakthrough remain low, despite Washington's efforts to revive peace negotiations that have so far failed to produce significant results.

"We are starting the second day of negotiations," Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service and leader of Kyiv's delegation, said in a social media post.

The delegations met for four hours on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates capital, which was chosen as a neutral venue. The discussions, mediated by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, were scheduled to conclude later on Wednesday.

Umerov said the second day would begin with trilateral discussions involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States. Ukraine's delegation was also scheduled to meet European officials afterwards.

Although Moscow has opposed the direct involvement of European countries in the negotiations, representatives of European governments, the European Union and NATO were present in Abu Dhabi and held consultations with the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Tuesday's discussions as "constructive and quite substantive". He said the talks focused largely on humanitarian issues, including possible prisoner exchanges, the return of Ukrainian civilians held in captivity and children taken from Ukraine.

Security guarantees were also discussed, he said. However, neither Moscow nor Kyiv has indicated a willingness to compromise on its principal demands.