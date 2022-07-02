Russian strikes in Odesa kill 21 people

Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that at least 21 people, including a child, were killed due to Russian missile strikes in the southern Odesa region.



In a statement, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) said 16 people were killed when one missile hit a nine-storey building in the village of Serhiyivka on Friday night, the BBC reported.



A separate strike on a holiday resort in the same village led to five fatalities, including the 12-year-old child.



According to the DSNS, 38 people, including six children, were also injured in the strikes, which Russia has again denied of firing.