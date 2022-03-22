'Russian ultimatum can only be met if entire Ukraine is destroyed'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's ultimatum to end the ongoing war can only be met if entire Ukraine was destroyed.



"(Russians say) we have an ultimatum, here are the conditions, do it, and then we end the war. This is wrong and doesn't lead anywhere. This is not about me. This is about the unity of the people and the government. We, together, are not able to do that. Ukraine cannot meet this ultimatum. We physically cannot do it."



"How can you do that? All of us have to be destroyed, then their ultimatum is met by default," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the President as saying during an interview on Monday night.