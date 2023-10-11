Russia's bid to rejoin UN Human Rights Council fails

Russia lost its bid to regain a seat on the Human Rights Council, failing to get enough votes in elections on Tuesday, 11 October after having been ousted from it last year.

China and Cuba, however, were elected to the Council by the General Assembly in secret ballots despite their questionable human rights records. Both countries are on the Council with terms ending this year and will serve another three-year term starting next year till 2026 end.

The 15 seats that came up by rotation for election this year to the 47-member Geneva-based Council were distributed according to its regional quotas, although all the 193 UN members vote on them.

There were contests only in the East European and the Latin American and Caribbean groups while the number of contestants matched the vacancies in the Asian and Western groups making their contests only a matter of formality, although reflecting on the popularity of the countries in the race.

Russia polled only 83 votes, the lowest of any country, and lost to Bulgaria which received 160 votes and Albania which got 123 for the two vacancies in the East European Group.