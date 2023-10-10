Russia looking to regain Human Rights Council seat

Russia vying to regain Human Rights Council seat it lost after Ukraine invasion

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday will elect 15 members to the Human Rights Council.

Russia is looking to regain its seat which was suspended last year, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia will be up against Albania and Bulgaria for the two available seats allocated to the East Europe region.

Moscow's UN representative, Vassily Nebenzia, has accused Washington of fronting a campaign to prevent a return to the international human rights body.

"The main phobia of our American colleagues today is electing Russia to the Human Rights Council," Nebenzia told a Security Council meeting.

The US and other nations have sent letters to members of the General Assembly urging them to reject Russia's reelection.

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told the Security Council that Russia's reelection, "while it openly continues to commit war crimes and other atrocities would be an ugly stain that would undermine the credibility of the institution and the United Nations."