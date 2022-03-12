Russia's Rosatom takes over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuke plant

Addressing the situation with Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was also seized by Russian forces, Kotin noted that there were many facilities on its territory, which contain radioactive waste and used nuclear fuel.



"Theoretically, anything can be done with this nuclear material. It is currently within the limits and structures in which it should be, so that it does not leak into the environment... But if the invaders want to, of course, they can blow it up or something, and it will be spread throughout the territory. Then everything depends on the direction of the wind.



"Of course, it is suicide for them, too, if they dare to do so," Kotin said.