Russia's security concerns must be taken into account for settlement in Ukraine: Putin

All Moscow's security concerns must be taken into account for settlement in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.



Putin on Monday reiterated that a settlement would only be possible if Russia's security concerns were taken into account, including "Russia's sovereignty over Crimea," as well as the country's commitment to solving the tasks of Ukraine's demilitarisation and denazification, and the issue of Ukraine's neutral status, the Kremlin said in a statement.



Putin said Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine and expressed hope they would lead to the desired result, Xinhua news agency reported.