Russia's takeover of Mariupol triggers dialogue with UN chief over Ukraine

Quoting Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti reported on Tuesday that the "militants" blocked at Azovstal are asking to be released with weapons to Turkey.



"They go out to our military, to the Russian military, they try to bargain on how it is better for them to surrender. They demand or ask, I don't know what word to choose... They don't trust Kyiv, that is, in their last requests, evacuation is not to Kyiv or not to the side controlled by Ukraine, but they want to go to Turkey, where they are ready to disarm. Of course, they are suggesting nonsense," said Pushilin.



Ankara, which had also been worried about the Turkish ships in the region, was assured by Moscow that a safe exit for them from the ports on the Black Sea along the maritime humanitarian corridor has been organised by the Russian Defence Ministry.



The Russian President's comments on Ukraine came just before he was due to meet the visiting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.