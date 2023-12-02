Russia top court bans LGBTQ+ activism as 'extremist'

Russia's Supreme Court on 30 November ruled to designate LGBTQ+ activists as "extremists" and ban their activities, in the latest move against expressions of sexual orientation and gender in Russia.

The justice ministry had requested the recognition of "the international LGBT social movement" as extremist and to ban its activities. Both the court and the ministry have referred to a "movement" in their statements.

The ministry filed the lawsuit earlier this month, saying that authorities had identified "signs and manifestations of an extremist nature" by an LGBTQ+ "movement" operating in Russia.

In its statement announcing the lawsuit, the ministry claimed that such activism included "incitement of social and religious discord." However, it offered no details or evidence.