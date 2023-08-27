LGBTQ rights under legal attack around the world

US: 'Don't say gay' law for political gain

The fact that hoisting a rainbow flag is enough to get you shot these days is a sad low point in the struggle for LGBTQ rights in the United States.

That was the fate of a 66-year-old lifestyle boutique owner in California during an argument with a man over a pride flag. The perpetrator was subsequently shot dead during a confrontation with police.

Celebrities, including US actor and director Paul Feig, expressed their sorrow.

In the US, the so-called "Land of the Free," state governments are falling over each other to introduce anti-LGBTQ laws.

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to score points with voters with what critics have dubbed the "don’t say gay" law. It prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida schools.