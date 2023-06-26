Istanbul: LGBTQ community tries to hold Pride amid arrests

Turkish activists defied a government ban to hold an annual gay pride march in Istanbul on Sunday.

At least 93 people were arrested during the event, Pride organizers said.

Amnesty International's Turkey office said at least one person suffered head injuries while being detained by police.

The latest arrest come after conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won another presidential term to extend his rule until 2028. During his election campaign, Erdogan said the LGBTQ+ people undermined family values, reiterating his government's disdain for the community. He and his representatives have attempted for years to block the annual Istanbul Pride Parade.