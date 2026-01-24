Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks end without clarity as fighting continues in Kyiv

A two-day round of trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States concluded on Saturday without any clear indication of progress, even as the conflict continued to escalate on the ground.

The talks ended just hours after Russia launched overnight drone and missile strikes on Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring four others. The attack damaged parts of the capital’s power grid, leaving nearly 1.2 million properties without electricity, according to officials. Around 6,000 buildings were also left without heating on Saturday morning as temperatures dropped to around minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Despite the lack of immediate clarity on outcomes, further rounds of talks aimed at easing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv are expected to continue in Abu Dhabi next week, AFP reported, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

The trilateral talks, which began on Friday, marked the first formal engagement between the three sides since the war began. During the negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin held lengthy overnight discussions with envoys of US President Donald Trump, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to the Associated Press.

Russia is reported to have reiterated its long-standing demand that Ukraine withdraw its forces from eastern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed but does not fully control. These conditions remain a major stumbling block in efforts to reach a ceasefire or broader settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had struck a cautiously optimistic note earlier in the week, saying that a potential peace agreement was “nearly ready” while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. However, he has consistently rejected any proposal that would involve Ukraine ceding territory.