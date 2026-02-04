Saif al-Islam Gaddafi killed by gunfire, Libyan authorities confirm

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent son of Libya’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed after sustaining gunshot wounds, Libyan officials and sources close to his family said this week.

Libya’s attorney general’s office said on Wednesday that investigators and forensic doctors examined his body on Tuesday and concluded that he died as a result of multiple gunshot injuries. A criminal investigation has been launched to identify those responsible and to pursue legal action, the statement added.

Confirmation of his death came from family-linked sources, his lawyer Khaled el-Zaidi and Libyan media outlets. No details have yet been released about the circumstances of the shooting or the possible motive.