Search teams scour Turkish crash site after Libyan military chief killed in jet accident

Search and recovery teams on Wednesday intensified operations at the site of a private jet crash in Turkiye that killed Libya’s military chief and several other senior officers, as authorities worked to secure the area and locate the aircraft’s flight recorders amid challenging weather conditions.

According to Turkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency, teams resumed efforts after a night of heavy rain and fog hampered initial recovery work. The aircraft, a Falcon 50-type business jet, crashed on Tuesday, killing all eight people on board.

The jet was carrying Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, Libya’s top military commander in the western part of the country, along with four other senior officers and three crew members. Libyan officials said preliminary information pointed to a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.

The Libyan delegation was returning to Tripoli after holding high-level defence talks in Ankara aimed at strengthening military cooperation between Libya and Turkiye.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah confirmed the deaths in a post on Facebook, calling the incident a “tragic accident” and a “great loss” for the country.

Al-Haddad played a central role in UN-brokered efforts to unify Libya’s military, which remains divided along the same lines as the country’s political institutions.