Sam Altman’s home attacked with Molotov cocktail; suspect arrested

In an early morning attack, an incendiary device was thrown at the San Francisco residence of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI,

According to a report by the San Francisco Police Department an unidentified individual hurled the Molotov cocktail before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have apprehended a 20-year-old suspect who had previously threatened to set fire to another residence, prompting police intervention. While investigations link the suspect to the attack, the motive remains under review.

OpenAI confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and commended the police for their swift response and cooperation. The company is actively working with investigators to aid the ongoing inquiry.

Sam Altman released a statement addressing the incident, recognising the real concerns surrounding AI but emphasising the importance of calm, constructive dialogue. He strongly condemned violent actions and urged that debates on AI’s impact proceed peacefully.