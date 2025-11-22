Are we being overrun by ‘AI slop’?

The flood of imitative posts, automated replies and machine-remixed images now saturating social platforms has a new name — ‘AI slop’. It’s not an accidental side-effect of new technology but an outcome of corporate design. Over the past several years, platforms such as Meta have quietly shifted focus from human-generated content to largescale synthetic output, slurry-like content that often looks real enough but is not — hence ‘AI slop’.

This is not a small tweak — it’s being presented as a new epoch of social networking. The company’s AI personas, Meta AI chatbots and new synthetic ‘Discovery feed’ are all meant to inject huge volumes of machine-generated material into Facebook and Instagram. A platform built around the promise of online community and the lure of sharing our life with that community is now set upon inundating our screen with machine-generated content.

The impetus is straightforward. Human posting is declining. Meta has acknowledged that original user-generated posts have been dropping for years. The intimate networks that once drove Facebook’s dominance — family photos and friend updates — no longer produce the engagement that advertisers demand.

Platforms such as TikTok have revealed that what really drives digital attention is not human connection but frictionless algorithmic entertainment. If people will not generate enough content to fuel the machine, then the machine will simply generate it for them.

This shift aligns perfectly with advertising logic. A larger volume of cheap and quickly produced AI content creates more opportunities for engagement. The goal is no longer to show what our friends are doing but to deliver whatever the algorithm predicts will keep us scrolling — AI-generated reels, text posts written by chatbots and synthetic images tuned for virality.