AI has arrived. What’s the point of going on living ?

At nearly 75 years, I have for long endorsed Bob Hope's dictum: I'm not afraid of dying but I don't want to be around when it happens. But of late I am more inclined to go with "Death, where is thy sting?" by the Apostle Paul, in 1 Corinthians of the New Testament. The simple reason is that I can no longer cope with the tectonic changes taking place in a world where AI means Artificial Intelligence and not the more familiar Artificial Insemination people of my generation were used to.

I've always been scientifically challenged: in school I thought a light year was one when you didn't get any home work for the vacations, and even as a grown-up I am convinced that the reason I can't get out of bed in the morning is because of Newton's First Law: a body at rest will continue to be at rest unless acted upon by an external force. That external force is Neerja, which only proves my point (and Newton's). I guess what I'm trying to convey is that I lack the knowledge to make any sense of technological "progress".

For example, I cannot figure out what has happened to my email- I no longer receive mails from ladies. I discovered this yesterday: someone, or something, has installed malware in my laptop which automatically filters out all mails sent by females. It could be Neerja, or it could be Trump with his misogynistic brain, but the point is: what the hell am I supposed to do? And what's next- will they also filter mails from homosexuals, lesbians (sorry, they're already out), my editors, anti-bhakts, Mani Shankar Aiyer and Kunal Kamra? If so, then what's the point of going on living?

I can't wrap my head around this Artificial Intelligence and robotic thingy either; compared to Trumpian and "andh-bhakt" intelligence it's a god given gift and we should be welcoming it. But I believe it's wiping out millions of jobs, and that the time is not far off when we will be to robots what dogs are to us- loyal but totally confused.

The optimists tell us that AI will delete jobs but will create new ones, but the problem is no one can tell which jobs it will create. Bill Gates recently said in an interview that only three types of jobs will remain- energy sector related, biological sciences and coding for AI itself. For us non-techie types, most of whom swarm the IAS, the only remaining jobs will be that of horse whisperers, dog walkers, tarot card readers and vastu planners.

There will be no re-employment after retirement, either. As for robots, we already have plenty of them in the Election Commission, Sena Bhavan, University administrations, Censor Board, Information Commissions, CAG's office and so on. Do we really need more of them ? Actually, perhaps we do- even a half-wit is better than a nit-wit.