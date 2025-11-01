The day after Diwali, and why Amitabh 'Kant' be faulted

I usually don't find it difficult to disagree with Mr Amitabh Kant, the sherpa of Raisina Hill (there are no mountains in Delhi other than the Gazipur landfill, so it has to be a hill and not a mountain), but for once I cannot disagree with him on his recent comments on the lifting of the firecracker ban by the Supreme Court.

Of course, there's a little bit of scrambled egg on his face because he forgot that his mentor's government in Delhi is equally responsible for this relaxation, but then, being a hard-boiled egg himself, he can take that in his stride. As Confucius said, an egg a day keeps you in play.

Let me explain with a metaphor. A metaphor is a word, phrase, picture or even event that symbolises or gives meaning to something else. For example, Tiananmen Square is a metaphor for state brutality. The lyrics of Bob Dylan and Joan Baez are a metaphor for youthful opposition to capitalism and an uncaring society. Kangana Ranaut is a metaphor for another metaphor — a bull in a China shop. Donald Trump's ongoing demolition of the East Wing of the White House has become a metaphor for his wrecking-ball style of functioning.

In the same manner, the firecracker discourse/ decision in Delhi is an apt metaphor for how dysfunctional we have become as a nation, society and polity. All our institutions, including the judiciary, have become moribund and defunct, driven more by faith and populism than by science and evidence, their reasoning increasingly sophistical and medieval.

Given that Delhi is a constant among the top 10 polluted capitals of the world and that its citizens' lives are shortened by 8 to 10 years due to the year-long poisonous shroud, firecrackers had been banned here for the last few years. This was reiterated in just April this year by a two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, ahead of Diwali.