It’s not about dogs — it’s about us and a morally decaying society
It is part of a growing trend of bending the law to suit one's personal opinions or agenda. Secondly, the country is rapidly abandoning the scientific temper, descending into the Dark Ages
I, for one, was not surprised — shocked yes, but not surprised — by the 11 August order of the Supreme Court (since partially reviewed by another bench on 22 August) on incarcerating stray dogs for life in non-existent dog shelters, condemning them to a sure and miserable death. For, given the downward trajectory of our social, legal and ethical paths over these last 10 years, this was a judgement waiting to happen.
The inhumane response of the executive and RWAs in some states subsequent to the order only confirms the inevitability of our deteriorating civilisational values. In fact, both the first order and its aftermath faithfully reflect the components that are the hallmark of governance and society in general in this New India. To explain, let me list out some of them.
Justice today is not based on general and established juridical principles, as it should be (and used to be), but on the proclivities and biases of those who administer it, be it a judge, a district magistrate, a minister or a cow vigilante. It is either not applied at all, or applied selectively, or interpreted as per convenience.
We witness this daily when a judge affirms that the majority view must prevail, when the police demolish houses of accused (not convicted) persons, when language and religion become the determinant for citizenship, when tribals are forced to make way for corporate cronies — all against the established law of the land.
This is the context in which the two-judge bench disregarded a previous ruling of the same court, the ABC (Animal Birth Control) Rules 2023, and Article 51-A (g) of the Constitution when ruling against the stray dogs this month. It is part of a growing trend of bending the law to suit one's personal opinions or agenda.
Secondly, the country is rapidly abandoning the scientific temper, without which we shall descend into the Dark Ages (a process which has already begun).
History is being replaced with mythology, Yuri Gagarin with Hanumanji, medicine with quackery, real data with fudged-up figures, astronomy with astrology, facts with lies, the legal processes with vigilantism, both state and private.
The instant Supreme Court judgement suffers from the same malady — it is based not on science and global experiences, but on charged emotions, irrational anger, media-driven populism and perhaps personal proclivities. One finds no science in it, except for the mention of figures of rabies cases, which too can be misleading because they are not examined for cause, type, geographical spread or historical trends and patterns.
There is no regard for the ecology or psychology of these defenceless community dogs, planning preparedness, finances involved, availability of other resources for providing ‘shelter’ to 30 million dogs, good practices internationally.
Personal prejudices and instant judgements have replaced science, which too is in complete sync with modern-day India.
The judgement rides roughshod over animal rights too, such as they are: a species which was the first to have been domesticated by man, and which has lived with us for 10,000 years (‘man’s best friend’) is suddenly stripped of all rights, evicted from its habitat and condemned to a lingering death.
But then this too is part of our new ethos, when basic human rights — to life, food, education, of speech, dissent, religion, etc. — no longer matter, what chance does animal rights have of being recognised or enforced? This is the age of ‘kartavya’ and not ‘adhikar’, remember?
There was no worthwhile consultation with any stakeholder — animal welfare activists, NGOs, municipal authorities, veterinarians, communicable disease specialists, RWAs — before announcing the judgement. In fact, it was stated that the first two would not be heard at all!
This element of arbitrariness is again a sign of the times and in complete sync with an authoritative government which promulgates new laws every day, issues diktats with confounding regularity without any consultation, not even with Parliament.
This is sadly now being reflected even in our courts, which appropriate all wisdom to themselves and see no need to confer or obtain the advice of those who may be better informed of the subject being dealt with.
And finally, of course, this order is further evidence of how brutalised we are becoming as a society.
Compassion has been one of the first victims of New India, as evidenced daily by draconian laws and rules, the treatment of minorities and the poor, the frequent use of bulldozers and an increasingly brutalised police, the manner in which millions of daily wage labourers were expelled from our towns by heartless RWAs during the Covid pandemic, the hate which runs like a current on social media.
The days following the 11 August order provided clinching evidence of this — the cruel manner in which hundreds of community dogs were picked up (without waiting for the final order of the three judge bench) and incarcerated in hopelessly unprepared or non-existent shelters in Delhi, the treatment meted out to them in areas like Rohini (of which the videos have become viral), the merciless beating to death of a stray by a police constable in Delhi.
One MLA from the South even boasted that he had himself killed a thousand dogs and buried them under trees! As expected, this barbarism was amplified and justified by ill-educated anchors on TV channels who started a ‘dog jihad’ of their own.
I would not blame the government and its institutions alone for our civilisational decay — they tend to have their moral ups and downs, and a compassionate and humane leadership can retrieve them from complete perversity.
But a society which loses its sense of empathy for other living beings, which fails to realise the imperative of co-existence, which sees only its own selfish desires as the focus of the universe — such a society cannot last long as a civilisation, and does not deserve to.
We are a far cry from becoming the Homo Deus envisioned by Yuval Noah Harari.
Avay Shukla is a retired IAS officer and author of Holy Cows and Loose Cannons — the Duffer Zone Chronicles and other works. He blogs at avayshukla.blogspot.com.
More of his writing can be read here
Also Read: Why are stray dogs turning more aggressive?
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines