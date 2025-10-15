‘Green crackers’: A rebranded threat to public health?

Every Diwali the National Capital Region (NCR) witnesses a familiar ritual — not just of lights and festivities, but of rising air pollution, health advisories, legal battles over firecracker bans and widespread defiance of those very bans.

In recent years, the arrival of so-called ‘green crackers’ promised a cleaner celebration — but scientists and public health experts now say they are just a well-packaged hoax.

Developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the green crackers use smaller shell casings and less quantity of chemicals such as barium nitrate, sulphur and potassium nitrate. Offered as an eco-friendly alternative, scientists say they may cut emissions by just about 30 per cent, indicating this to be a largely cosmetic tweak.

What do they mean it’s greenwashing?!

Dr G.C. Khilnani, member of WHO’s Global Air Pollution and Health technical advisory group, points out that some of the conventional crackers emit smoke equivalent to 450 cigarettes. The popular sparklers emit 10,390 toxic particles in the barely 2 minutes they burn. “Cutting that by 30 per cent still leaves you with over 300 cigarettes worth of pollution per burst. That’s not ‘green’. That’s a gimmick,” he says.

Worse, a CSIR-NEERI study in 2023 found that 70 per cent of the ‘green crackers’ available in the market were fake — just conventional fireworks with a cosmetic label change to evade bans and boost sales.