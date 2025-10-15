SC allows conditional use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR. What conditions?

In a significant move just ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 15 October relaxed its stringent ban on firecrackers in Delhi NCR, permitting the manufacture, sale, and use of certified green firecrackers during the festival, but with strict conditions to safeguard the environment.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, allowed the sale of green firecrackers from 18 to 21 October in designated locations, specifying that only products with QR codes, confirming certification, can be legally sold.

This measure aims to curb the widespread smuggling of conventional firecrackers which have historically caused severe air pollution during festival seasons.

Under the new order, firecracker use will be restricted to two daily time slots — between 6.00 am and 7.00 am, and from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm — applied strictly on the day before Diwali and on Diwali itself. The court made it unequivocally clear that sales through e-commerce platforms remain prohibited to prevent unmonitored distribution.

CJI Gavai emphasised the need for a balanced approach: “We have to permit firecrackers in moderation while not compromising the environment.”

The court acknowledged the failure of past total bans, noting data that pollution levels in the NCR did not improve significantly, except during the Covid-19 lockdown when industrial and vehicular activity was minimal. The ban, according to the court, had only boosted the smuggling of harmful conventional crackers, which cause more damage than the green firecrackers developed with assistance from the NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute).