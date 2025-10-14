Who’s to judge? Non-green firecrackers sold openly in Delhi despite ban

Even as Delhi-NCR awaits the Supreme Court’s final verdict on how many and what sort of firecrackers will be allowed this Diwali — the apex court has indicated that a complete ban might not materialise — the festive scene in the national capital’s markets carries on crackling, per reports in several national dailies.

Despite a blanket ban on the manufacture, sale, storage and use of firecrackers, they are being openly sold across several parts of the city, according to a report by Hindustan Times, which took stock of markets around Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid and Sadar Bazaar.

The loud bangs from the firecrackers have already raised the decibels across NCR, with numerous incidents reported last week, as confirmed by several RWAs (Residents’ Welfare Associations).

Last week, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on petitions from cracker manufacturers challenging the permanent ban. The Centre has recommended restricting sales to licensed traders and barring online platforms from facilitating sales in Delhi-NCR.

The lively lanes of Sadar Bazaar witnessed an outpouring of Diwali shoppers on 12-13 October, Sunday and Monday, many discreetly enquiring and purchasing firecrackers. At least 10 vendors were spotted — including three on the main road — selling packets of bombs and sparklers... often hidden under tables or behind sweets cartons.

A 19-year-old street vendor said on condition of anonymity, “We don’t display the big crackers; they are kept under the table. But if someone asks for them, then we sell them discreetly.”

The vendor, who also works in various other shops, claimed that his Diwali earnings in these two days has surpassed a month of normal work.

According to him, the 15-odd vendors in the area make between Rs 50,000 and Rs 4 lakh daily on pre-Diwali weekends, collectively earning over Rs 30 lakh through the festive period.