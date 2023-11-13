What can a few hours of bursting firecrackers do? It’s just one evening in a year, right?

naNot just Lutyen’s Delhi, where ministers, MPs and senior officials live, in most other cities in the country on Diwali day, the ban on firecrackers was defied with merry abandon. Crackers continued to be burst until 2.00 and 3.00 am, and the sulphuric fumes even lingered indoors in some places. Sparklers, bombs, rockets and every other firecracker was on display. Was there really a ban?

There has been no dearth of justifications on Monday, the day after. Doesn’t the rest of the world burst crackers on New Year’s Day? How much harm can firecrackers do in four to six hours? Why not reduce air pollution the rest of the year? Why is the Supreme Court against Hindu festivals? What about adulteration of fuel in outlets owned by politicians (of the Congress kind!) and didn’t Congress overturn the SC judgment on Shah Bano case?