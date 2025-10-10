Supreme Court hints at easing Delhi-NCR firecracker ban

Days before Diwali, the Supreme Court on Friday observed that a complete prohibition on the bursting of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) was “neither practical nor ideal”, as such bans were routinely violated and a balance of competing interests must be struck.

The remarks, signalling a possible relaxation of the existing curbs, came from a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, which reserved its verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking permission to manufacture and sell “green” firecrackers in the region.

Appearing for the Centre and the NCR states, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta urged the court to lift the blanket ban that has been in force since 2018, arguing that children should be allowed to burst firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals “without time restrictions”.

“Let the children celebrate for two days — for Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas. The child inside me is persuading the child in your lordships,” Mehta said, contending that a limited relaxation would not significantly affect air quality.

The Bench questioned the authorities on whether the existing restrictions had made any measurable difference to Delhi’s worsening air quality. “Has the Air Quality Index improved or worsened since 2018? Was the pollution much less then compared to now?” the CJI asked.

In response, the solicitor-general cited data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), stating that pollution levels had remained “more or less the same” except during the Covid-19 lockdown when vehicular and industrial activity came to a halt.