Diwali cracker ban: "Hardly implemented," notes annoyed Supreme Court

The apex court therefore sought to know the measures undertaken by the Delhi government and the Delhi police in implementing the ban and the action taken against violators.

"We want all the orders to be placed on record banning the sale, manufacture and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi. We are also issuing notice to the Delhi police commissioner on the action police has taken against the violators and the steps it is taking to implement the orders of the court," the bench said.

The responses will have to be filed within a week.

Referring to a report from the Centre for Science and Environment, the top court noted it was evident that Diwali in 2024 was warmer than in the previous couple of years, 2022 and 2023.

The bench further asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to file their responses by 14 November on the rise in farm fires and stubble-burning incidents during the last 10 days in October.

"Some strict action is needed for those violating firecrackers ban like sealing of their premises," said the bench, adding that it would "do something" in order to ensure court orders on the firecracker ban were not violated during Diwali, 2025.