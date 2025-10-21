So how clean was Delhi’s Diwali after Supreme Court’s ‘green cracker’ order?

The bursting of firecrackers during this year’s Diwali festival has released highly toxic heavy metals into the air, according to the Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation Awaaz Foundation.

The NGO highlighted that the prolonged monsoon season, extending almost until the festival, made the impact of firecrackers immediately evident through a sharp deterioration in air quality levels.

While Awaaz criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to control the use of hazardous firecrackers and not protecting citizens from detrimental health effects, the criticism was surely as applicable for authorities in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi NCT government, as well as the Supreme Court taking suo motu notice of the capital’s air pollution hazard.

The Awaaz Foundation’s statement of Tuesday said, ‘Despite years of testing and campaigning, the (Maharashtra) state government has failed to control the adverse health effects of people from bursting of toxic firecrackers.’ It shared a list of 25 varieties of firecrackers tested this year, noting that many did not mention noise levels and some lacked required QR codes.

Crucially, the chemical composition printed on many firecrackers was found to differ significantly from laboratory findings.

For example, blueberry firecrackers were labelled as containing potassium nitrate (55 per cent), aluminium (20 per cent), sulphur (15 per cent) and zeolite (10 per cent). However, lab analysis detected aluminium at 36.571 per cent. This discrepancy raises concerns about the accuracy of labelling and the toxicity of burning these products.

And we have no reason to suppose the analysis or oversight were any better in the NCT.

While the use of green crackers, which supposedly release about 30 per cent fewer harmful emissions than traditional fireworks, was intended as a public health compromise, their benefits have been largely negated by enforcement failures and continued bursting of banned crackers outside the permitted window.