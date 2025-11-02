The right to stay real

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing, challenging and reshaping the manner in which creative artefacts are generated and used. This has led to a multitude of complex legal and ethical issues. A series of recent cases involving celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and others has brought into focus one of many such issues — the unauthorised use of an individual’s face, voice, likeness and other attributes in the emerging AI context.

Indians are well acquainted with the unauthorised use of image/ voice/ likeness of celebrities. Travelling through India, we’ve all seen billboards plastered with advertisements featuring celebs, a substantial chunk of these quite visibly fake. Even the better produced ones are not necessarily authentic endorsements by the featured celebrities. A line of dialogue, a scene from a movie and sundry other unauthorised copy-paste fragments may be used to create an indirect association between the brand and the celebrity.

While most celebrities would disapprove of such unauthorised associations, they may have acquiesced in the past, either because the economic fallout was not substantial and/or the sense of personal violation not so great.

Likewise, many local performers are known to imitate voices of famous singers in their own live shows. While most big-name singers are aware of the practice, they have generally not bothered to make official complaints, for similar reasons and perhaps also because imitation too extends their fame.

In the AI context, what takes this kind of unauthorised use into a threatening realm is the sheer scale of ‘generative’ possibilities and the increasing sophistication of fake reproductions, making it nearly impossible for most to distinguish between the original and the AI- generated fake.