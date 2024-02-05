Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong acquitted in 2015 merger trial

A Seoul court acquitted Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong on Monday in connection with the controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates allegedly conducted to help him take control of South Korea's biggest conglomerate.

The Seoul Central District Court delivered the not guilty sentence for Lee, three years and five months after he was indicted on charges of involvement in market irregularities in the merger of Cheil Industries Inc. and Samsung C&T Corp. to solidify his managerial control of the group at a lower cost.

Lee was charged with stock price rigging, breach of trust, and accounting fraud in the course of the controversial 2015 merger, where three Samsung C&T shares were offered for one Cheil share, reports Yonhap news agency.

The merger was seen as crucial to Lee's succession as heir to the family-controlled group, as his father Lee Kun-hee had suffered a heart attack the previous year.

Prosecutors suspected that the group manipulated the stock market to inflate prices of Cheil and drive down Samsung C&T prices through various unfair practices, including disseminating false market information, mass purchasing the affiliates' stocks and illegally lobbying the National Pension Service, a major Samsung C&T shareholder, to support the merger.

Prosecutors suspected that such irregularities had been pursued since 2012 in favour of Lee, who was the biggest shareholder in Cheil with 23.2 percent, and with the intent to help him tighten his control of Samsung C&T, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group.

Announcing the acquittal, the court found no illegalities in Lee's succession process.