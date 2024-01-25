Samsung India partners with Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in 10 min

Samsung on Thursday announced a tie-up with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver its newly launched Galaxy S24 series in India.

Customers living in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai can order Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones on Blinkit and get the phone delivered in less than 10 minutes, the company said.

According to the company, the collaboration with Blinkit will help Samsung cater to the huge demand for its flagship S24 series in the country.

People purchasing the Galaxy S24 series on Blinkit can avail an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 if the purchase is done through HDFC Bank credit card.

Samsung has secured record pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 series, making it the most successful S series ever. More than 250,000 customers pre-booked a Galaxy S24 smartphone in just three days since January 18, the company stated.

The sale of the Galaxy S24 devices will begin from January 31.

The ’Made in India’ Galaxy S24 series comes with Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist features.