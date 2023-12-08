94 pc parents worry deeply about child's mental health from smartphone use: Vivo-CMR study

Around 94 per cent of parents have deep concern about their children's mental health due to exposure to smartphones while 91 per cent want some restrictions on their access, a study by mobile devices firm vivo and Cybermedia Research said on Thursday.

Smartphone usage has also become an integral part of the daily routine of parents and even impacts their relationship with children, according to vivo Switch Off Research study that covered 1500 individuals comprising 1000 parents and 500 kids.

As per the study, parents use smartphones for an average of 7.7 hours every day and 90 per cent get irritated when kids ask for something while they are immersed in their smartphones.

"An overwhelming 94 per cent of parents express deep concerns about their children's mental health, with 91 per cent emphasizing the urgent need to impose restrictions on smartphone access. The apprehensions regarding the impact on social skills and overall development are also widespread, as 91 per cent of parents worry that excessive smartphone use might negatively affect their children's social skills," the study said.

On average, children initiate smartphone usage at the age of 12, spending approximately 6.5 hours daily, with a predominant focus on gaming.

Disturbingly, 91 per cent acknowledge experiencing anxiety when distanced from their phones, signifying a profound emotional reliance, the study said.