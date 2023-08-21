Nearly half of parents have 'no idea' how to raise kids without smartphone: Study

Nearly half of parents (43 per cent) have "no idea" how people raised their kids before the invention of smartphones, a new study has said.

According to the study by OnePoll.com in collaboration with phone company Three UK, parents depend heavily on smartphones when it comes to raising their children.

The study gathered data from 1,000 participants with children aged 6 and under.

About 61 per cent of respondents said that smartphones are the most helpful tool in parenting, while 77 per cent admitted to using their phones up to 77 times per week to search for childcare advice.