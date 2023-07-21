Fast charging drives 80% of global smartphone sales in Q1: Report

The sales of fast charging-based (over 10 watts) smartphones accounted for almost 80 per cent of the global smartphone market in the first quarter (Q2) of 2023, compared to 74 per cent in Q1 2022 and 29 per cent in Q1 2018, a new report showed on Thursday.

According to Counterpoint Research, the increasing adoption of fast charging-capable smartphones is attributed to growing smartphone usage and continuous advancements in hardware.

Chinese smartphone brands are leading this trend by introducing higher-wattage charging across different price points.