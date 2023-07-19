Samsung maintains top spot in the global smartphone market

Samsung maintained the leading position in the global smartphone market with a 21 per cent market share, while Apple held second place with a 17 per cent share in the second quarter (Q2) this year, according to a new report.

The global smartphone market declined by 11 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 as gloomy demand started to impact market leaders like Samsung and Apple which had to reduce their sell-in the same quarter, according to Canalys.

Outside of the top two, the decline in smartphone shipments reveals signs of improvement as most vendors' inventory returns to healthier levels while macroeconomic conditions stabilise.