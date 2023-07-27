Global foldable smartphone shipments to cross 100 mn by 2027: Report

Global foldable smartphone shipments are expected to cross the 100 million mark by 2027, with Samsung and Apple accounting for the biggest market share, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to Counterpoint Research, global foldable smartphone shipments are projected to reach 101.5 million in 2027 from 78.6 million in 2026.

"At the moment, foldables remain niche. But it is an important segment for brands looking to maintain leadership in innovation and a premium market presence," said Research Director Tom Kang.

"Samsung and the Chinese OEMs have been very active, especially in their home markets, with China emerging as the biggest market globally last year. If you want to make it in foldables, you have to make it there," he added.