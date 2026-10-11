Fresh strikes hit Riyadh, Sanaa airports as Saudi-Houthi conflict escalates

Fresh strikes hit airport facilities in Riyadh and Yemen’s Sanaa as Saudi-Houthi hostilities intensify.

Riyadh airport remains shut and schools move online after Saturday’s attack killed 12 and injured more than 300.

Donald Trump weighs US intervention as Houthi threats raise fears of disruption to regional shipping and global oil supplies.

Fresh strikes hit airport facilities in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa on Sunday, 11 October, deepening fears of a wider regional escalation as the Saudi-led coalition and Iran-backed Houthi rebels traded threats.

A projectile struck a passenger terminal at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen. The strike came less than a day after a missile attack on the same airport killed 12 people and wounded more than 300.

Separately, Houthi-run Al Masirah television reported that Sanaa International Airport had been struck again, blaming Saudi Arabia. Riyadh had not immediately commented on the reported strike, and details of the damage and casualties remained unclear, Reuters reported.

The latest attacks mark a sharp escalation in the conflict, raising concerns that the fighting could spread further and threaten commercial aviation, regional security and oil supplies.