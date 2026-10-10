Riyadh airport attacked again; officials report injuries at passenger terminal

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was reportedly attacked and evacuated on Saturday, with officials saying a missile hit a passenger terminal and wounded several people.

Flights were diverted or cancelled as repeated attacks on Saudi aviation infrastructure disrupted regional travel.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack, although the Houthis claimed earlier strikes amid escalating fighting in Yemen.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked again on Saturday and evacuated, according to two regional officials, with one saying a missile struck a passenger terminal and wounded several people.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media. Ambulances were seen heading towards the airport, while a resident reported hearing at least two powerful explosions in the Saudi capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have claimed earlier attacks on the airport. Saudi Arabia’s government-run Centre for International Communication did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that aircraft bound for Riyadh were being diverted. Kuwait Airways said it was cancelling services because the airport had closed, while Canada’s embassy advised citizens to avoid travelling to the facility, citing ongoing military activity.