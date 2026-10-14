Saudi Aramco headquarters hit in missile attack, limited fire reported
Saudi authorities report no casualties at the Dhahran complex as fighting between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis escalates
The headquarters complex of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco in Dhahran was attacked on Tuesday, causing a limited fire, the kingdom's energy ministry said, as fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels intensified.
The ministry said authorities responded to an incident at an administrative building within the complex late on Tuesday and took the necessary measures. No injuries or deaths were reported.
A company source told Reuters that a ballistic missile struck the Aramco headquarters complex, damaging the top three floors of an office tower. The source and two other people familiar with the matter said the building was on fire.
The complex houses a major Aramco operations centre overseeing an extensive network of onshore and offshore oil rigs, pipelines, refineries and export terminals.
Six sources earlier told Reuters they had heard loud explosions near the complex. The Saudi-led coalition said fragments of a missile intercepted and destroyed in Dhahran had fallen in a residential area, without providing further details.
Saudi authorities also reported intercepting and destroying missiles and drones over Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region. Saudi Civil Defense said on Wednesday that four people — two women, a man and a child — were injured in Riyadh after debris from two intercepted Houthi missiles fell. The falling fragments also caused limited damage to 15 homes.
Houthis threaten further attacks
The reported attack on the Aramco complex came after the Houthis threatened a “harsh and painful” response to Saudi-led strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree had warned that potential targets could include Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran and an oil refinery in Riyadh.
The group had also warned oil workers in Saudi Arabia to stay away from sites that could be targeted.
Earlier on Tuesday, Houthi-linked broadcaster Al-Masirah reported that the Saudi-led coalition had struck the Yemen Petroleum Company's Sabah central station, a fuel depot on the outskirts of Sanaa.
The coalition confirmed that it had attacked the station and other sites, saying the operation was aimed at “neutralising the capabilities of Houthis” to threaten Saudi Arabia, Yemen and international waterways.
Yemen conflict intensifies
Saudi Arabia has resumed military operations in Yemen in support of the internationally recognised government after the Houthis made gains along the Red Sea coast towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The strategic waterway, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, has become increasingly important for global energy supplies following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the wider US-Iran war that began on 28 February.
A government offensive launched a week ago pushed Houthi forces away from areas closest to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, but the group remains active nearby and has made gains around Taiz this month.
Saudi Arabia has sought greater support from its allies for its campaign against the Houthis and to strengthen its defences against missile and drone attacks. The United States, Riyadh's longstanding security ally, has so far declined Saudi requests to become directly involved in the conflict against the group.
Iran has offered to mediate between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterating the proposal in statements on Sunday and Monday.