Saudi Aramco headquarters hit in missile attack, limited fire reported

The headquarters complex of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco in Dhahran was attacked on Tuesday, causing a limited fire, the kingdom's energy ministry said, as fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels intensified.

The ministry said authorities responded to an incident at an administrative building within the complex late on Tuesday and took the necessary measures. No injuries or deaths were reported.

A company source told Reuters that a ballistic missile struck the Aramco headquarters complex, damaging the top three floors of an office tower. The source and two other people familiar with the matter said the building was on fire.

The complex houses a major Aramco operations centre overseeing an extensive network of onshore and offshore oil rigs, pipelines, refineries and export terminals.

Six sources earlier told Reuters they had heard loud explosions near the complex. The Saudi-led coalition said fragments of a missile intercepted and destroyed in Dhahran had fallen in a residential area, without providing further details.

Saudi authorities also reported intercepting and destroying missiles and drones over Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region. Saudi Civil Defense said on Wednesday that four people — two women, a man and a child — were injured in Riyadh after debris from two intercepted Houthi missiles fell. The falling fragments also caused limited damage to 15 homes.