SC verdict won't affect Nawaz Sharif's planned return to Pakistan, says his legal team

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's planned return to the country from London on October 21 will not be affected by the Supreme Court's recent judgement on the amendments to the anti-graft laws, his legal team has said.

On his return to the country, the 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party supremo will face all cases in respect of the courts, Geo News reported on Sunday.

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday scrapped the recent amendments made to anti-graft laws by the previous coalition govt led by the PML-N and restored corruption cases against public office holders, including Nawaz, who was one of the major beneficiaries of the changes.

Nawaz, who is set to return on October 21, ending his self-exile in London, where he has lived since 2019, may see the restoration of a Toshakhana case against him. In 2020, an accountability court declared him a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicles case.