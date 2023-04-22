Scholar Buddhist monk appointed Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party's Chairman

The SLPP also announced that Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Gopal Baglay, called on party leader Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday to discuss Indo-Lanka relations and the economic assistance New Delhi extended to the crisis-struck island nation.



India provided nearly USD 4 billion worth of assistance to Sri Lanka after the island nation was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves, sparking a major political and humanitarian crisis.



In May last year, the party leader, then-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was forced to resign after months-long public protests over the ruling party's bungling in governance since 2019 struck the country.



Two months later, his younger brother, then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was also forced to resign and flee the country after massive demonstrations surrounded his offices.



The SLPP party voted for Ranil Wickremesinghe, the leader of the United National Party (UNP), as the president in July last year. Wickremesinghe replaced Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the island's president and currently heads a cabinet of SLPP ministers.